Porter (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

After injuring his hamstring in last Sunday's Week 1 win over the Jets, Porter logged a trio of DNPs this week and will miss at least one contest. Brandin Echols is expected to be the next man up at cornerback for Pittsburgh alongside Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey.

