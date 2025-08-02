default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Porter was held out of practice Friday due to an undisclosed issue, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter was present at practice but was in street clothes, per Pryor. The specific reason for his absence hasn't been shared, but he was running around Friday and doesn't appear to be dealing with anything serious, according to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com.

More News