Porter (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Dublin, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Porter will miss his third straight game due to the hamstring injury, which had limited him in practice throughout Week 4 prep. With Porter sidelined again, the Steelers will likely go with Brandin Echols as a starting cornerback on the perimeter opposite Darius Slay, while Jalen Ramsey serves as the team's slot corner.