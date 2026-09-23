Porter (undisclosed) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Just as he was a week prior, Porter was listed on Pittsburgh's injury report Wednesday with a "non-injury/conditioning" designation. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers are planning for Porter to return to action in Week 3. With that said, his conditioning may not be the only important factor -- he has also expressed dissatisfaction with the team about an inability to get a contract extension in place in recent weeks. Pittsburgh's official injury reports Thursday and Friday could provide further insight into Porter's Week 3 status as far as his physical condition is concerned.