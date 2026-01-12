default-cbs-image
Porter logged 52 tackles (35 solo), including a sack, along with an interception and 14 pass defenses while appearing in 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Porter suffered a hamstring injury during the Steelers' regular-season opener that forced him to miss three games early in the year, but he still put together a productive campaign. Despite his missed games, the 2023 second-round pick set a career-high mark in pass defenses. Porter is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and should have plenty of motivation to remain productive during his contract year.

