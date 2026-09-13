Porter (back) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN report.

Porter spent the entirety of training camp and the preseason on the PUP list before being added to the 53-man roster Aug. 30. Though the cornerback was able to take a questionable tag into the weekend after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday, his 2026 debut looks as though it may have to wait until Week 2. In addition to working his way back from the back injury, Porter's standing with the Steelers is on shaky ground after the two sides were embroiled in a contract dispute for much of the summer. With Porter and Steelers unable to come to terms on an extension, Rapoport and Schefter relay that the 26-year-old could be a trade candidate.