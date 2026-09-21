Porter will be evaluated Wednesday for a back injury he aggravated during practice last week, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Porter has been working through a back issue since the start of training camp but was on track to play against the Patriots in Week 2 before his injury flared up during practice. The 2023 second-rounder is also seeking an extension while in the final year of his rookie contract, but it appears Porter and the Steelers are far apart on negotiations. Wednesday's evaluation should provide more clarity on the defensive back's status for Pittsburgh's Week 3 AFC North showdown against Cincinnati this Sunday.