Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Porter (hip) will be limited in practice this week, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Porter was forced from Sunday's loss to the Bears with the injury, but it doesn't sound like it's an overly serious issue for the star cornerback. Darius Slay and James Pierre would likely handle cornerback duties for Pittsburgh if Porter needs to miss any game action.

