Porter (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Porter missed all of training camp due to a back injury, and while he returned to practice in a limited capacity this past week to draw the questionable tag, the 2023 second-rounder has not hit enough benchmarks to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season opener. Asante Samuel and Daylen Everette are candidates to start opposite Jamel Dean at outside cornerback for Week 1. Porter's next opportunity to play is Week 2 against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 20.