Plumlee signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Plumlee started his college career at Ole Miss as Matt Corral's backup before converting to wide receiver in 2021. He transferred to UCF the following season and went back to quarterback, completing 61.1 percent of his passes for 5,838 yards, 34 touchdowns and 19 interceptions as a two-year starter. He was dangerous with his legs, amassing 453-2,556-28 as a rusher throughout his collegiate career. Plumlee could be a practice squad project.