The Steelers signed Plumlee to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Plumlee has been on and off the Steelers' practice squad since late October, providing depth at wide receiver and quarterback for the team throughout the 2025 campaign. The 25-year-old was not elevated to the active roster during his tenure, but the Steelers seem to think he can contribute to the 2026 season. Plumlee will now have a shot to fight for a roster spot on next year's team.