Steelers' Johnny Holton: Ascends to active roster
Holton was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
Holton was on the team's practice squad, and he'll serve as added depth for Sunday's game versus the Patriots. The 28-year-old has suited up for 32 games in his NFL career, but he rarely plays offensive snaps. Expect Holton to stick to special teams for now.
