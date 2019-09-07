Holton was promoted to the active roster Saturday.

Holton was on the team's practice squad, and he'll serve as added depth for Sunday's game versus the Patriots. The 28-year-old has suited up for 32 games in his NFL career, but he rarely plays offensive snaps. Expect Holton to stick to special teams for now.

