Holton caught both his targets but lost one yard in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.

The good news is that Holton brought in both balls sent his way after having caught just one of 13 targets all season. Unfortunately, the receptions accounted for a one-yard loss. For fantasy owners with something to play for in Week 16, anyone else would be a better option.

