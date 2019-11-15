Play

Holton catches one pass for 18 yards in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.

The catch was the first this season for Holton who saw his role increase with game-ending injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Diontae Washington (concussion). Holton was targeted seven times after seeing just six targets in six games this season. Even if Smith-Schuster and Washington are unable to play in Week 12 against the Bengals Holton is not a viable fantasy option.

