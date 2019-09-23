Holton ran once for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.

The carry came late in the first half and was his only touch of the game outside of special teams. An impressive preseason earned him a roster spot, but he had only been targeted three times without a catch in the two previous games and has no fantasy value.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories