Steelers' Johnny Holton: Impresses in defeat
Holton caught all three of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason loss to the Panthers.
Holton not only went for a team-long reception of 44 yards, but he also caught a 31-yard touchdown nine seconds before halftime. For someone who Pittsburgh was perhaps considering retaining most for his special teams ability, Holton's offensive outburst Thursday can only help his case of making the team's regular season roster, but it remains to be seen whether that will actually happen or not.
