Holton was not targeted in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Holton played in all 16 games in 2019 primarily on special teams. He was only on the field for six offensive snaps in the season finale and finishes with three receptions (on 15 targets) for 21 yards. He has one year remaining on his contract heading into 2020.

