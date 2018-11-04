Steelers' Jon Bostic: Adds to his team-lead in tackles in win
Bostic recorded five tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.
Bostic leads the defense with 46 tackles this season and the Steelers are on a four-game winning streak, but the defense has managed just two takeaways during that stretch. It won't be any easier on a short week, facing a Panthers team that has turned the ball over just eight times all season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...