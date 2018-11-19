Steelers' Jon Bostic: Adds to his team lead in tackles
Bostic totaled six tackles (two solo) during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.
Bostic leads the defense with 62 tackles through 10 games this season and will look to add to that total in Week 11 against the Broncos. In their last meeting, the Steelers lost a 2015 playoff game 23-16, although both teams looked quite different than those that will take the field this time.
