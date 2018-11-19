Bostic totaled six tackles (two solo) during the Steelers' 20-16 win against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Bostic leads the defense with 62 tackles through 10 games and will look to add to that total in Week 11 against the Broncos. In their last meeting, the Steelers lost a 2015 playoff game 23-16, although both teams looked quite different than those that will take the field this time.