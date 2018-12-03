Steelers' Jon Bostic: Fewest tackles this season
Bostic had just one tackle during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.
Entering the game Bostic led the Steelers in tackles but managed to record only one all game and not until the Chargers final drive. With 67 tackles on the season he still owns a share of the team lead with Vince Williams, but Pittsburgh will need Bostic to bounce back after dropping their second straight game. Week 14 has them heading to Oakland, where Pittsburgh hasn't won since 1995.
