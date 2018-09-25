Bostic recorded six tackles (all solo) including a sack in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

In just his third game as a Steeler, Bostic has already matched his career high with two sacks and leads the team with 21 tackles. The defense has 11 sacks through three games, second only to Chicago, and is on pace for 58 on the year. They'll look to add to that total against Baltimore in Week 4.

