Steelers' Jon Bostic: One sack against Browns
Bostic recorded eight tackles (four solo), including a sack in Sunday's 21-21 tie against the Browns.
Playing in his first game as a Steeler, Bostic made an immediate impact, and has already matched his sack total from last season. He'll look to add to it against the Chiefs in Week 2.
