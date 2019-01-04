Steelers' Jon Bostic: Quiet finish to solid season
Bostic failed to record any tackles during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
After averaging 45 defensive snaps per game the first 11 games of the season Bostic's playing time took a huge hit, averaging just 13 defensive snaps for each of the last five games. This culminated with a season low six snaps in the season finale. Playing in all 16 games, Bostic finished the 2018 season with 73 tackles including 2.5 sacks -- the most he has had in one season over his six-year career. There is no explanation for the decline in playing time as the season progressed and he has one year remaining on his current contract.
