Steelers' Jon Bostic: Says he is healthy
Bostic (knee) said he is healthy and doesn't believe his previous medical issues are chronic, Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reports.
Bostic has missed 26 games since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2013, limited by a mixture of hip, ankle and knee injuries. He spent the final two weeks of last season on injured reserve with a knee sprain, but he believes he could've played in Week 17 if the Colts had allowed it. Bostic finished the year with a career-high 97 tackles in 14 games, though his stat line otherwise consisted of just one sack, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups. He's had a hand in only three turnovers and three sacks throughout his career, displaying little in the way of playmaking ability. He figures to compete with Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) for a starting inside linebacker job next to Vince Williams, as the Steelers already have ruled Ryan Shazier (neck) out for the season. The team hopes to have both Bostic and Matakevich healthy for the start of the offseason program in mid-April.
