Steelers' Jon Bostic: Team-high 10 tackles in blowout win
Bostic led the defense with 10 tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
The sixth-year linebacker is earning every penny of the two-year, $4,000,000 contract he signed with Pittsburgh this offseason. He leads the defense with 56 tackles and is on pace for a career-best 100 tackles this season. Often injured during his career Bostic has remained healthy thus far this season and will benefit from having 10 days before taking on the Jaguars in Week 11.
