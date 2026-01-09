Smith (glute) was limited at practice Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Smith worked fully Thursday, so his addition to the Steelers' injury report a day later is notable. Added context regarding the tight end's status for Monday night's playoff opener against the Texans is slated to arrive via Pittsburgh's final injury report Saturday. Though Smith had a five-catch effort Week 17 (when No. 1 wideout DK Metcalf was suspended), his production during the regular season was sporadic, resulting in a 38-222-2 line on 54 targets in 17 contests, a pace well off the career-best numbers he logged with Miami in 2024.