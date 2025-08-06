Smith (knee) is participating in Wednesday's non-padded practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Even if the practice is just a walk-through, it's a good sign for Smith to be participating in any capacity just one day after exiting early due to knee soreness. A quick return to the field supports coach Mike Tomlin's statement from Tuesday saying that the knee issue didn't look serious. The real concern for Smith's fantasy value remains target share, with Pat Freiermuth offering fierce competition for snaps in single-TE formations.