Smith left Tuesday's practice due to knee soreness, with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin saying afterward that it doesn't seem serious, Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live reports.

Smith walked off the field with a trainer before the final period of Tuesday's practice. Not long after, Tomlin downplayed the injury when talking with reporters. Fellow tight end Darnell Washington should get more first-team reps alongside Pat Freiermuth if Smith ends up missing time beyond Tuesday.