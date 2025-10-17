Smith secured three of six targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

Although Smith's fantasy production remained somewhat limited Thursday, he tied for the team lead with six targets, which matched his season-best mark, while also racking up a season-high 28 receiving yards in the loss. Over the first six games of the 2025 campaign, Smith has secured 20 of 26 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns while rushing once for 10 yards, putting him well behind the pace he set with the Dolphins last year, when he secured 88 of 111 targets for 884 yards and eight scores. Smith has split work with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington early in the season, and the three tight ends will be difficult to rely on in fantasy as long as that trend continues.