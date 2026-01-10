Smith (glute) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's AFC wild-card game against the Texans, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Smith popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a glute injury. He was able to log a full session Saturday, which was enough for him to fade an injury designation for Monday's playoff game. Smith logged just one catch (on two targets) for two yards during the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Ravens, and he'll operate as a rotational option in the passing game behind fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth.