Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (undisclosed) didn't participate in team drills during Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that Smith worked in individual drills, with coach Mike Tomlin noting that the tight end is considered "day-to-day" with an unspecified injury. Once Smith is able to work fully, he'll look to build chemistry with QB Aaron Rodgers, while working as part of the Steelers' 1-2 TE punch, which also features Pat Freiermuth.
