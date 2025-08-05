Smith left Tuesday's practice early with a trainer, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

It sounds like he'll miss the final period of practice but didn't have any trouble walking off the field. Smith and Pat Freiermuth give Aaron Rodgers an impressive duo of pass catchers at tight end, but it's a situation that might not work out well in terms of Smith/Freiermuth getting enough targets to offer considerable fantasy value.