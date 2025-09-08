Smith secured five of six targets for 15 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets.

Although Smith didn't have a particularly efficient performance during his team debut Sunday, he led the Steelers in receptions while reaching the end zone just before halftime. Smith was on the field for 66 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps, which outpaced fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth, who played 50 percent of the snaps. While the duo will likely continue to split some playing time this year, Smith is coming off a career-best season with the Dolphins in 2024 in which he secured 88 of 111 targets for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, and he has some fantasy upside in 2025 if he can establish a rapport with Aaron Rodgers.