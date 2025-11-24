Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Five touches against Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith secured all three of his targets for 21 yards while rushing twice for seven yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears.
Smith had totaled just four receiving yards over his last two appearances, but he bounced back slightly in Week 12. He matched his season-high mark in yards from scrimmage but continues to split work with fellow tight ends Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth, which limits all of their fantasy upside.
