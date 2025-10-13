Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Four touches in Week 6 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith secured three of four targets for 18 yards while rushing once for 10 yards during Sunday's 23-9 win over Cleveland.
Smith was on the field for just 25 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in Week 4, but he saw a much larger workload following the team's Week 5 bye. He played 69 percent of the team's offensive snaps against Cleveland, which still lagged behind Darnell Washington's 80 percent, but it signaled that Smith appears to have moved past the hip injury that plagued him ahead of Week 4. Over Smith's first five appearances of the season, he's secured 17 of 20 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for 10 yards.
More News
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Two catches against Minnesota•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Good to go for Week 4•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Three catches against Patriots•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Splits targets with Freiermuth•