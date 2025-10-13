Smith secured three of four targets for 18 yards while rushing once for 10 yards during Sunday's 23-9 win over Cleveland.

Smith was on the field for just 25 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in Week 4, but he saw a much larger workload following the team's Week 5 bye. He played 69 percent of the team's offensive snaps against Cleveland, which still lagged behind Darnell Washington's 80 percent, but it signaled that Smith appears to have moved past the hip injury that plagued him ahead of Week 4. Over Smith's first five appearances of the season, he's secured 17 of 20 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for 10 yards.