Smith (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Dublin, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Smith wasn't able to practice fully at any point during Week 4 and took a questionable tag into Sunday, but his hip issue isn't expected to limit him in Ireland. The tight end has seen ample involvement through the Steelers' first three games, playing at least 55 percent of snaps in every contest while accruing a 12-65-1 receiving line on 13 targets.