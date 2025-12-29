Smith secured all five targets for 18 yards while rushing twice for nine yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to Cleveland.

Smith has had inconsistent production for most of the regular season, but he's topped 20 yards from scrimmage in three consecutive games. Although he was on the field for just 41 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 17, his five targets marked his highest total since Week 9 against the Colts. Smith's involvement in the passing game could remain elevated in next week's win-or-go-home matchup against the Ravens since Darnell Washington sustained a broken arm in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Cleveland.