Smith secured two of three targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 35-25 loss to the Packers.

Although Smith led the Steelers' tight ends in playing time by taking the field for 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps, he had yet another disappointing performance as a pass catcher. The 2017 third-rounder has been held under 30 receiving yards in each of his first seven appearances of the season. In total, he's secured 22 of 29 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns, putting him well off the pace of his career-best season with the Dolphins last year in which he secured 88 of 111 targets for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.