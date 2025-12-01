Smith secured one of two targets for six yards during Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Bills.

Smith was on the field for 53 percent of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps Sunday, which ranked second among the team's tight ends, as Darnell Washington played 79 percent, while Pat Freiermuth played 40 percent. However, Smith's work in the passing game remained limited, and he's now secured five of nine targets for just 31 yards while rushing twice for seven yards across his last four appearances.