Smith secured one of two targets for two yards while rushing once for two yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over Baltimore.

Smith tied his season-high mark with five receptions during last week's loss to the Browns, but he wasn't as involved in the passing game in Week 18 while playing 44 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Although Darnell Washington (forearm) will remain sidelined to begin the playoffs, Smith is unlikely to be a reliable contributor for Pittsburgh during postseason play. He secured just 38 of 54 yards for 222 yards and two touchdowns while rushing nine times for 70 yards and a score while appearing in all 17 games during the regular season.