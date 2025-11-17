Steelers' Jonnu Smith: No catches in Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.
Smith has struggled to carve out much of a role to begin his time with the Steelers, and he's been especially uninvolved in the passing game over the past two weeks, as he's secured just one of four targets for four yards during that time. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington have been slightly more reliable recently, leaving Smith as a shaky fantasy option heading into the final month and a half of the regular season.
More News
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Totals four receiving yards in loss•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Racks up 25 yards against Indy•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Limited results in Week 8•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Bounces back slightly in Week 7•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Four touches in Week 6 win•
-
Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Two catches against Minnesota•