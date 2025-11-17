Smith failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 34-12 win over the Bengals.

Smith has struggled to carve out much of a role to begin his time with the Steelers, and he's been especially uninvolved in the passing game over the past two weeks, as he's secured just one of four targets for four yards during that time. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington have been slightly more reliable recently, leaving Smith as a shaky fantasy option heading into the final month and a half of the regular season.