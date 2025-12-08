Smith failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's 27-22 win over Baltimore.

Smith has had limited involvement in the passing game during his first season with the Steelers, but he's been especially unproductive recently, securing just five of 10 targets for 31 yards while rushing twice for seven yards over his last five appearances. It's not yet clear whether Darnell Washington (concussion) will be forced to miss additional time after exiting Sunday's win, but Smith would still be battling Pat Freiermuth for snaps and targets if Washington is sidelined.