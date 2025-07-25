Smith (undisclosed) did limited individual drills at Friday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that Smith is considered day to day with an unspecified injury. Acquired in a late-June trade, Smith has only done light individual work during his first two practices in Pittsburgh. He and Pat Freiermuth give the Steelers an impressive pass-catching duo at tight end, but it remains to be seen if one of the two can take a large enough share of the targets to be worth starting in fantasy. Smith caught fire for Miami last October and stayed hot through the end of the year, ultimately catching more passes over the final eight games (53) than he'd caught in any of his previous seven NFL seasons (max. 50). His second-best receiving campaign was the year before, 2023 in Atlanta, where he put up 50-582-3 on 70 targets under current Steelers playcaller Arthur Smith.