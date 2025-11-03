Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Racks up 25 yards against Indy
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith secured three of five targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.
While Smith saw a slight uptick in production during Sunday's Week 9 victory, he's still been held under 30 yards in each of his first eight appearances of the 2025 campaign. He was a strong fantasy option with the Dolphins last year, but his fantasy production to begin his time with Pittsburgh has been dependent on whether he reaches the end zone, which has happened on just two occasions in 2025.
