Steelers' Jonnu Smith: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (knee) returned to practice Saturday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Smith left practice early Aug. 5 and hasn't done much since then, but his return for the first practice after Pittsburgh's final preseason game suggests he's on track to play Week 1 against the Jets. Uncertainty about his role remains the larger concern for fantasy, with Pat Freiermuth offering tough competition for playing time in single-TE formations.