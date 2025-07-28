default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith (undisclosed) did team drills at practice Sunday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

A minor, unspecified injury limited Smith's involvement in the first few practices of training camp. The real concern for this season is how snaps and targets will be split between him and fellow Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, after Smith came over from Miami in a late-June trade.

More News