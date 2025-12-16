Smith had two receptions on as many targets for 12 yards while taking his only carry for a 14-yard touchdown in Monday's 28-15 win over Miami.

Smith wasn't much of a receiving threat on Monday Night Football, but he stood out in the box score with a rare rushing touchdown. The veteran tight end lined up at running back and took a pitch from QB Aaron Rodgers to the house to help put the game away in the fourth quarter. It was Smith's fourth rush attempt of the season and his first rushing touchdown since he was a member of the Titans back in 2020. The 29-year-old remains buried on the depth chart behind Pat Freiermuth (3-45-0) and Darnell Washington (3-25-0), who both outproduced Smith in the passing game Monday. Smith shouldn't register as more than a deep-league option for Sunday's tilt against the Lions.