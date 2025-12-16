Smith had two receptions on as many targets for 12 yards while taking his only carry for a 14-yard touchdown in Monday's 28-15 win over Miami.

Smith wasn't much of a receiving threat on Monday, but he stood out in the box score with a rare rushing touchdown. The veteran tight end lined up at running back and took a pitch from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the house to help put the game away in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old continues to split time at tight end with Pat Freiermuth (3-45-0 receiving line) and Darnell Washington (3-25-0), both of whom outproduced Smith in the passing game Monday. Smith shouldn't register as more than a deep-league option for Sunday's tilt with the Lions.