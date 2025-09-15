Smith recorded four receptions on four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Smith saw his role as a pass catcher even out with Pat Freiermuth, as both tight ends earned four targets. As was the case in Week 1, Smith was used on short and quick passes with the goal of picking up yards after the catch. Smith's longest gain of the day went for only nine yards, and he has just 42 total yards on nine catches for the campaign.